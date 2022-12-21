Read full article on original website
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
alreporter.com
GOP speaker nominee Ledbetter selects key staff members
State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Republican nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Tuesday the individuals who will serve as key members of his office staff if he is formally elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January. Because Republicans hold a 77-member supermajority...
Pregnancy, nursing discrimination protections added to omnibus bill: Why that’s important in Alabama
Shortly before passing a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, U.S. Senators voted to add amendments that could expand protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees across the country. Both amendments — an updated version of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, submitted by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), and...
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
Alabama saw big spike in new arrivals from other states in 2022
Alabama is growing surprisingly quickly, thanks entirely to new arrivals. People are moving to Alabama in larger numbers than the state has seen in at least a decade, and it’s helping to boost Alabama’s population in a time where the state continues to see more deaths than births.
PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama
The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
WSFA
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Matrix paid news outlets to give Alabama Power favorable coverage, report states
An influential political consultant for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in the state that gave glowing coverage to the powerful utility while damaging the company’s opponents, according to a report published Monday. Matrix LLC, the Montgomery-based political consulting firm that boasts Alabama Power as a...
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
Some Alabama Salvation Army locations report decline in donations for Red Kettle Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Salvation Army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their Red Kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Many locations are choosing not to have bellringers out these final two days of the drive because of the cold. “I cannot put bellringers out. It’s […]
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
weisradio.com
Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
Alabama power outages: TVA stops rolling blackouts
Update 12:04 p.m. – Though the Tennessee Valley Authority ended mandatory power blackouts, thousands of Alabamians remained without power on Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Christmas Eve, TVA implemented the mandatory service disruptions to conserve energy amid what officials called an “extreme weather event.”. By noon, people across the...
