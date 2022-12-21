ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

GOP speaker nominee Ledbetter selects key staff members

State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Republican nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Tuesday the individuals who will serve as key members of his office staff if he is formally elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January. Because Republicans hold a 77-member supermajority...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama

The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard

Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama power outages: TVA stops rolling blackouts

Update 12:04 p.m. – Though the Tennessee Valley Authority ended mandatory power blackouts, thousands of Alabamians remained without power on Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Christmas Eve, TVA implemented the mandatory service disruptions to conserve energy amid what officials called an “extreme weather event.”. By noon, people across the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

