A one car crash early Monday morning has resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman from Yakima. Yakima Police say the crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday in the area of North 4th Street and East Lincoln Avenue. Authorities say a 25-year-old Yakima man was driving west on Lincoln when he lost control and the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree killing the 30-year-old passenger.The driver was not injured.
It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
A Yakima business is hoping you'll help them by donating new socks or gently used shoes for those in need in the Yakima Valley. The Good Feet Store is partnering with the Yakima Salvation Army for the shoe and socks drive. Good feet has been helping the needy for years...
Light Up Yakima 2022 - Winner of a $500 VISA Gift Card. We have a winner in the Light Up Yakima contest for 2022. Actually, we have many winners, as everyone who entered is a winner in our book. Everyone gave it their all and their own unique touch on very festive holiday lights displays.
In the opening scenes of the new film, Violent Night, you see not one, but two different Santas at the bar. One is, of course, the real Santa and the other, just a run of the mill mall Santa. They discuss how long they’ve been playing Santa, how they got their starts, and the real Santa eventually mentions how he has to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas Eve, the toys won’t deliver themselves. I could go more into details about this film (I loved it) but the main point is, Santa (a couple of them) spent Christmas Eve at the bar!
I have always believed in Santa. Maybe not the old jolly fat man who performed B&E's one night a year around the world, but the myth and legend of Santa. As I've grown older and, I hope, wiser, I now look at Santa as the spirit of Christmas. That fits with me and keeps a smile on my face, even after the weird bit of audio that I discovered.
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
The flu is making a lot of people sick in the state of Washington and it's killing others. Officials at the Yakima Health District are reporting the first flu death for the county this flu season. They say the person was over 65-years-old but no name has been released. Health officials say they've seen flu activity increase since mid-September but the area is also seeing a large number of cases of RSV as well.
"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
It's the holidays and officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson it only takes $2.07 to provide a hot, nourishing meal at the Mission. If you give today your gift to the mission will be matched.
If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
There are many ways in the Yakima Valley to create new holiday memories: the Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest, numerous places to meet with Santa, the lighted parades, just to name a few. One that not only will create new memories, but also take you back in time, is located in the heart of Toppenish, Washington. The Toy Train Christmas!
Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
