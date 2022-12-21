Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
Healey goes with a team approach on transportation
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
Last Round of Gas Explosions Settlement Checks to Go Out in Merrimack Valley
Thousands of Merrimack Valley residents have had to wait over a year for their compensation checks from the multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against Columbia Gas after the region's explosions in 2018. But we've learned that roughly $1,000 checks will be issued to late claimants starting next week, on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Keller @ Large: Baker reflects on his most difficult decisions, future of the GOP
BOSTON --Governor Charlie Baker leaves his office next month as one of the nation's most popular governors. He recently sat down with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller to reflect -- here is what he said: Question: Why wait until the end of your time in office to issue pardons? "I think part of the issue there is those are difficult decisions. Not just for us but people forget that this isn't the federal government. Pardons and commutations go through a pretty significant process and ultimately land in front of the governor's council, who has to make decisions with respect to these. We've done a...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Almost 74,000 without power Friday morning from high winds, heavy rain
Trees, branches and other debris took down power lines across Massachusetts on Friday morning, leaving almost 74,000 electricity customers without power as of 9:15 a.m. according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA stated on Twitter Friday morning, “As of 9:15am, ~74,000 Eversource & National Grid customers are experiencing...
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Thousands Without Power As Massachusetts Gets Pelted By Pre-Christmas Storm
Thousands of people in the Commonwealth are waking up the in dark after a wet and windy storm system made its way through the Northeast just before the holiday weekend.The system brought wind gusts nearing 70 mph in some parts of Massachusetts and periods of heavy rain from Thursday night, Dec. 22 …
Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages
Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
