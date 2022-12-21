Westhampton Beach’s Winterfest was more expansive than ever this year! With snowball fights on the Village Green, make-your-own pizza at Bambino’s, making cookies at Sydney’s, ornament and bookmark making at the library and live music, a professional ice sculptor and Santa taking pictures with pets at the local brewery, there was no shortage of fun all day long! Santa arrived that night via firetruck, and from there the festivities continued. With hot chocolate in hand, guests got to see the lighting of the tree and menorah, ending their night with a hot meal and drinks at Salt & Loft. It was truly a spectacular event.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO