'We always start at home': Duke signs 5 North Carolina players on early Signing Day

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Alex Taylor, 4-star 2024 WR out of North Carolina, names 2 SEC teams in top 10
Alex Taylor has a couple of SEC programs in his top group as his recruitment moves forward. The blue-chip wideout from North Carolina named his top 10 teams on Sunday. Taylor, a Grimsley standout, has Auburn and Mizzou in his top group. Clemson, East Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia are also in the mix.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
UNC’s offense when it flows through Armando Bacot
The two most recent wins against Michigan and Ohio State have shown that when Armando Bacot is fed the ball and scores, good things happen. The last eight games give us a bit of insight on how that anecdotal maxim is shaking out in statistical terms. You’ll of course remember that the four most recent games are all wins, and the four games prior are losses.
Rivals No. 23 NC State, Maryland meet in Mayo Bowl
Someone will get doused with a vat of mayonnaise on Dec. 30 when No. 23 NC State meets Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The bowl's official Twitter account revealed that both programs' coaches, Dave Doeren of NC State (8-4) and Mike Locksley of Maryland (7-5), have agreed to a "mayo bath" if their side wins. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer set the standard last season when...
ON3: NC State Football Ranks 17th in Transfer Portal Rankings…and They Aren’t Done
NC State has crushed it in the Transfer Portal thus far. ON3 ranks the Wolfpack’s performance in the Transfer Portal thus far 17th in College Football. Five players have transferred out: WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary, WR Devin Carter, DT Joshua Harris, Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. 4 players have...
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after the...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Duke Energy sends alert Christmas Day, asks customers to conserve to avoid more outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy sent out an alert to customers before 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, asking them to conserve energy to prevent major outages from happening again. A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
