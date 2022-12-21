Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
Fairfield Sun Times
The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
NBCMontana
Vehicle accident closes Jack Creek Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that an accident knocked down some power lines causing Jack Creek Road to close. Northwestern Energy is on the scene repairing the damage power pole. Officials are reporting the only way to big sky is through Highway 191 at...
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
msuexponent.com
Firehouse Subs replacing Avogadro’s Deli in the SUB
Firehouse Subs is bringing a sandwich shop back to the Strand Union Building (SUB). The national chain is opening a new restaurant – possibly by the start of the spring semester – to replace Avogadro’s Deli, which was owned by MSU Culinary Services, but has been closed since March 2020. The shop, located in the hallway behind Leigh Lounge, has been vacant since COVID-19 forced the consolidation of food services throughout campus into the dining halls. “It closed because we didn't have the labor force to keep it open,” said Butch Damberger, director of the SUB.
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
NBCMontana
Hyalite Fire Dept. rescues 4 goats from fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Four goats were rescued during a small outbuilding fire in the Meadowlark Drive and Foothills Drive area Friday morning in Bozeman. The Hyalite Fire Department responded to a report of a small outbuilding fire in the Meadowlark Drive and Foothills Drive area. The homeowner and fire...
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
Near-zero visibility reported on I-90, Manhattan to Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers of near-zero visibility conditions on i-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog.
HRDC hosts Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, seeking donations
On December 22, National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day took place at the Bozeman Public Library. The event was dedicated to remembering four people who died while homeless.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
