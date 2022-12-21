ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101

The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […] The post Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott

Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
MICHIGAN STATE
