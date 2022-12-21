Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan says China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills
China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend military exercises around Taiwan, Taipei's defence ministry said Monday, including dozens of fighter jets in one of the biggest daily incursions to date. In a post on Twitter, Taiwan said 60 fighter jets took part in the drills, including six Su-30 warplanes, some of China's most advanced.
News Channel Nebraska
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
Biden, first lady thank service members on Christmas Day
President Biden and the first lady called up service members on Christmas and thanked them for their sacrifices. The Bidens spoke to members from all six branches of the military who are stationed all over the world during the holidays. “This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year,” Biden tweeted. “They’re away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.” The president and first lady expressed their gratitude to Army members stationed at Panama City, Panama; Navy...
Aid groups suspend Afghanistan operations after ban on women working for NGOs
Four major international aid groups have suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the Taliban regime to ban women from working at non-governmental organisations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said on Sunday they could not effectively reach people in desperate...
News Channel Nebraska
Special counsel Durham has spent at least $6.5 million on inquiry into Trump-Russia probe
John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent at least $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year, according to financial documents released Friday by the Justice Department. The topline $6.5 million figure captures Durham's spending between October 2020 and September 2022....
News Channel Nebraska
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms
The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set...
News Channel Nebraska
January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday. "The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to...
Comments / 0