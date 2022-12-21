Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major winter storm has arrived with snow and gusty winds, and very cold air. We could experience a blizzard on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of the Action 2 News viewing area. This weather could make Christmas...
Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm
A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
Winter Storm Warning in effect: Here's the latest
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some... .Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. “Over...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
How to prepare for a winter power outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages, no matter what time of year can be frustrating, but they can be more challenging in the winter if you are left without a heating source. In central Wisconsin, there is a potential for locations to see whiteout or blizzard conditions. Power outages could also occur Friday through Saturday; this would be caused by strong winds causing tree damage.
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
