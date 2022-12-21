ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama’s Christmas chill: How cold was it last night?

Alabama shivered through another brutally cold night and morning on Saturday, but sunny weather is in the forecast for the rest of Christmas Eve. It will still be very cold, however. Highs today (Saturday, Dec. 24) are not expected to break the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in north and central Alabama. (Today’s forecast highs are at the top of this post.)
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama

The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama

Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama power outages: TVA stops rolling blackouts

Update 12:04 p.m. – Though the Tennessee Valley Authority ended mandatory power blackouts, thousands of Alabamians remained without power on Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Christmas Eve, TVA implemented the mandatory service disruptions to conserve energy amid what officials called an “extreme weather event.”. By noon, people across the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy