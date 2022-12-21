Read full article on original website
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
Alabama’s Christmas chill: How cold was it last night?
Alabama shivered through another brutally cold night and morning on Saturday, but sunny weather is in the forecast for the rest of Christmas Eve. It will still be very cold, however. Highs today (Saturday, Dec. 24) are not expected to break the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in north and central Alabama. (Today’s forecast highs are at the top of this post.)
Arctic air puts Alabama in deep freeze: Expect single digit temperatures, brutal wind
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Alabama arctic cold front: What to know, when to expect freezing weather
An arctic cold front is bringing a blast of winter straight from the North Pole to Alabama. And roads have not dried out as fast as hoped after rain earlier today (Thursday), so forecasters warned anyone traveling tonight to be very cautious of possible black ice. Temperatures reached the 40s...
Winter weather cancels thousands of flights: What does it mean for Alabama Christmas travel?
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million...
thecutoffnews.com
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
Alabama arctic blast bringing wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero
Get ready, the cold is on its way. Alabama was covered in wind chill and hard freeze warnings on Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later today. That front is going to bring some rain on the front side, a little snow for northern...
Alabama power outages: TVA stops rolling blackouts
Update 12:04 p.m. – Though the Tennessee Valley Authority ended mandatory power blackouts, thousands of Alabamians remained without power on Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Christmas Eve, TVA implemented the mandatory service disruptions to conserve energy amid what officials called an “extreme weather event.”. By noon, people across the...
Alabama winter weather power outages: TVA warns of rolling blackouts in ‘unprecedented event’
North Alabama may see some rolling blackouts, Huntsville Utilities says. TVA Chief Operating Officer Don Moul calls the situation an “unprecedented event.”. Drivers are being advised that the power outages could disrupt traffic signals. If that occurs, motorists are advised to treat every signaled intersection as a four-way stop.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
