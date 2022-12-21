EDWARD PRUETT HAD WORKED as a skycap with Eastern Air Lines at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport for years. So when he was asked in 1989 to pilot St. Nick’s sleigh at the Mall West End, it wasn’t a big stretch. Of course, being one of the first Black Santas in an Atlanta mall required more than good navigational skills. This is the story of how a big heart and strategic wardrobe changes were also needed to pull off the magic. It is in his own voice, as told to his nephew, DeMarco Williams.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO