Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home

ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgians without power seek warmth at Waffle House, shelters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people braved the single-digit temperatures and high winds to grab a bite to eat, work, and do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The weather didn’t deter sisters Ryan and Heather Jolley from finding a present for the last person on their shopping list.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

First Person: Edward Pruett, One of Atlanta’s First Black Mall Santas

EDWARD PRUETT HAD WORKED as a skycap with Eastern Air Lines at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport for years. So when he was asked in 1989 to pilot St. Nick’s sleigh at the Mall West End, it wasn’t a big stretch. Of course, being one of the first Black Santas in an Atlanta mall required more than good navigational skills. This is the story of how a big heart and strategic wardrobe changes were also needed to pull off the magic. It is in his own voice, as told to his nephew, DeMarco Williams.
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season

Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
ATLANTA, GA
CANTON, GA
wclk.com

Regina Belle talks about caregiving, her new holiday album and more during AARP Georgia's 'In My Own Words'

Check out the newest edition of AARP Georgia's In My Own Words. It features Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Regina Belle talking very candidly about being a caregiver. She provided personalized care for her late father, Judge Belle and her late brother, composer and musician, Bernard Belle. She also reveals what it was like being cared for when she went through her own health scare a few years back.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
ATLANTA, GA

