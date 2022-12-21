Read full article on original website
Offset Honored With Key To Gwinnett County During Holiday Toy Drive
Offset has been given a key to Gwinnett County for his contributions to the community, and he received the honor whilst helping some children in need. On Friday (December 23), the Migos rapper held his first annual Offset Toy Giveaway, where he handed out Christmas gifts to the less fortunate.
Migos Rapper Hosts ‘Offset Toy Giveaway’ Two Days Before Christmas
Migos rapper Offset hosted a toy giveaway in an Atlanta suburb on Friday, according to WSBTV. Despite the cold weather, the recording artist’s first Offset Toy Giveaway took place as scheduled in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The recording artist thanked the community and children for always supporting him while noting the...
Need some extra support? There is someone in Atlanta you can call.
ATLANTA — When life gets hard, you find yourself in a personal crisis, who do you call?. The best-kept secret in Atlanta is United Way 211, which directs callers to get the help they need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. United Way 211 leaders...
Christmas toy bandit strikes Atlanta nonprofit
Atlanta Christmas toy bandit keeps targeting nonprofit Empty Stocking Fund and stealing toys meant for needy children.
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
Keri Hilson helps make senior's Christmas brighter
R&B artist and Atlanta native Keri Hilson was helping out a Meals on Wheels on Thursday. She spoke about the need to give back to the community, especially aging seniors in need.
Family, classmates of 12-year-old killed receives gifts from Atlanta community
ATLANTA — Zyion Charles’ family and classmates from Atlanta’s KIPP Schools received gifts on their holiday wish lists Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta tech company Purposity partnered with KIPP Schools to pass out gifts and essential items at the Passion...
Georgians without power seek warmth at Waffle House, shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people braved the single-digit temperatures and high winds to grab a bite to eat, work, and do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The weather didn’t deter sisters Ryan and Heather Jolley from finding a present for the last person on their shopping list.
First Person: Edward Pruett, One of Atlanta’s First Black Mall Santas
EDWARD PRUETT HAD WORKED as a skycap with Eastern Air Lines at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport for years. So when he was asked in 1989 to pilot St. Nick’s sleigh at the Mall West End, it wasn’t a big stretch. Of course, being one of the first Black Santas in an Atlanta mall required more than good navigational skills. This is the story of how a big heart and strategic wardrobe changes were also needed to pull off the magic. It is in his own voice, as told to his nephew, DeMarco Williams.
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Family Laws in Atlanta
If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Regina Belle talks about caregiving, her new holiday album and more during AARP Georgia's 'In My Own Words'
Check out the newest edition of AARP Georgia's In My Own Words. It features Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Regina Belle talking very candidly about being a caregiver. She provided personalized care for her late father, Judge Belle and her late brother, composer and musician, Bernard Belle. She also reveals what it was like being cared for when she went through her own health scare a few years back.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177
The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
Dec. 21 Is Officially 21 Savage Day In Georgia
'Her Loss' rapper 21 Savage has an official day dedicated to him in his home state of Atlanta and was presented with a proclamation by Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
