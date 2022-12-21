Ian Beckles' Dignitary cafe hosts 'Merryjuana Christmas Party' and concert on Friday
Former Buccaneers lineman Ian Beckles is the city’s unofficial dab king, and he holds court in South Tampa inside of his Dignitary cafe, tea and kava house.
For this “Merryjuana Christmas” concert happening at Tampa's Dignitary Tea & Kava House on Friday. Dec. 23 , the media personality welcomes one of the Bay area’s longest running hip-hop groups, TRC (formerly known as The Real Clash) to play for everyone as the THC starts to hit.
A cash dab bar is available for those of you who prefer the holidaze. The Real Clash · 1. Passport [event-1]
For this “Merryjuana Christmas” concert happening at Tampa's Dignitary Tea & Kava House on Friday. Dec. 23 , the media personality welcomes one of the Bay area’s longest running hip-hop groups, TRC (formerly known as The Real Clash) to play for everyone as the THC starts to hit.
A cash dab bar is available for those of you who prefer the holidaze. The Real Clash · 1. Passport [event-1]
Comments / 2