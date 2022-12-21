ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ian Beckles' Dignitary cafe hosts 'Merryjuana Christmas Party' and concert on Friday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqdX7_0jqS5cei00
Ian Beckles
Former Buccaneers lineman Ian Beckles is the city’s unofficial dab king, and he holds court in South Tampa inside of his Dignitary cafe, tea and kava house.

For this “Merryjuana Christmas” concert happening at Tampa's Dignitary Tea & Kava House on Friday. Dec. 23 , the media personality welcomes one of the Bay area’s longest running hip-hop groups, TRC (formerly known as The Real Clash) to play for everyone as the THC starts to hit.


A cash dab bar is available for those of you who prefer the holidaze. The Real Clash · 1. Passport [event-1]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy