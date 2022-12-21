Read full article on original website
FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities
As 2022 comes to a close, the FBI's office in Honolulu celebrates some wins in areas like public corruption, sextortion, and counterintelligence, and it shares what its crime fighting priorities are for the year ahead. This year, the FBI was involved in the criminal cases of state lawmakers Kalani English...
Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
Holiday travelers see a large number of flight delays
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Blankets of snow and ice are putting a damper on holiday flights across the U.S. including those traveling to and from Hawaii. Experts said today is one of the busiest holiday travel days of the years in the midst of 4,000 flight delays nationally and more than 2,000 flight cancellations. A few travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today said they had minor hiccups when flying interisland.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with guardrail off Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe
Honolulu Police say the incident happened around 2:45 -- forcing the closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Miomio Loop and Hunalepo Loop. One man dead after crashing into guardrail on Kamehameha Highway | UPDATE. Honolulu Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu...
Bill expands restrictions for commercial activity on certain beaches
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bill that passed by the Honolulu city council in 2020, banning commercial activity at sixteen parks is now adding another beach park to that list. Mayor Blangiardi approved Kokolilio Beach Park in Haaula earlier this week.
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
Health experts say it's safe to use expired COVID tests
HONOLULU (KITV4) - As we are heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have stored up at-home tests which now might be expired. This leads to the question: does an expired COVID-19 test still work?. Many health experts urge people to keep them.
Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Dry Conditions, Partly Cloudy
HONOLULU (KITV4) A dry weather pattern will continue for at least the next couple of days. Light to moderate south to southwest winds are expected over Kauai and Oahu today, with winds becoming light and variable over all islands from Christmas Day into Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds may make a short-lived appearance around the middle of next week, before diminishing again by the end of the week.
Thursday Evening Weather Report: high surf, relative calm for holiday weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Big surf for North and West shores along with King Tides Friday and Saturday morning. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Variable winds at 5-15 mph.
Weekend Weather Forecast: light winds, calm for the holiday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and dry weather through the holiday weekend. Big surf for North and West shores along with King Tides Saturday morning. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Variable winds at 5-15 mph.
