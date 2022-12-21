HONOLULU (KITV4) A dry weather pattern will continue for at least the next couple of days. Light to moderate south to southwest winds are expected over Kauai and Oahu today, with winds becoming light and variable over all islands from Christmas Day into Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds may make a short-lived appearance around the middle of next week, before diminishing again by the end of the week.

