Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

FBI Honolulu reviews 2022 accomplishments, sets 2023 priorities

As 2022 comes to a close, the FBI's office in Honolulu celebrates some wins in areas like public corruption, sextortion, and counterintelligence, and it shares what its crime fighting priorities are for the year ahead. This year, the FBI was involved in the criminal cases of state lawmakers Kalani English...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Holiday travelers see a large number of flight delays

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Blankets of snow and ice are putting a damper on holiday flights across the U.S. including those traveling to and from Hawaii. Experts said today is one of the busiest holiday travel days of the years in the midst of 4,000 flight delays nationally and more than 2,000 flight cancellations. A few travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today said they had minor hiccups when flying interisland.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Health experts say it's safe to use expired COVID tests

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As we are heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have stored up at-home tests which now might be expired. This leads to the question: does an expired COVID-19 test still work?. Many health experts urge people to keep them.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Dry Conditions, Partly Cloudy

HONOLULU (KITV4) A dry weather pattern will continue for at least the next couple of days. Light to moderate south to southwest winds are expected over Kauai and Oahu today, with winds becoming light and variable over all islands from Christmas Day into Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds may make a short-lived appearance around the middle of next week, before diminishing again by the end of the week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

