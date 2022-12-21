Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting
A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
48-year-old man killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
Birmingham City Jail inmate found dead in cell during routine check
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham City Jail inmate was found dead in their cell during a routine check on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the investigation is preliminary and standard procedure for all in-custody deaths. “A female inmate housed at the Birmingham City […]
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
Trussville 6-year-old named 2023 Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville 6-year-old has been chosen to be one of 10 2023 Champions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Logan McCool will be the first child from Alabama to be selected as a Champion and serve as the face for the children treated at Children’s Hospital. “These ambassadors spend their […]
