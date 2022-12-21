ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting

A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022

CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy