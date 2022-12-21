What are Browns’ biggest offseason priorities? Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec. 18,...
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Saturday’s Week 16 matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Six days after coming back from a 17-point deficit to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-23 victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again in Brady’s old stomping grounds. The win was their sixth straight and their tenth this season....
Bengals force late turnover to win nail-biter, 22-18, over New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bengals forgot their ABC’s on Saturday. Cincinnati avoided the type of slow start that’s plagued them in recent weeks only to see the Patriots storm back from a 22-0 first-half deficit in stunning fashion. It was nearly the complete opposite of what happened to the Bengals last week against Tampa Bay.
Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
The Browns’ play calling should be questioned after 17-10 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were delivered a cold-hearted 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Yet, the biggest factor for the loss was not the fact this was the third-coldest game in NFL history, instead it was the play calling. The Browns’ offensive calls favored the pass...
Bengals ring in the holidays with miraculous win over Patriots: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Christmas came a day early for the Cincinnati Bengals. Never mind the cold weather. Never mind the New England Patriots’ top-10 defense entering this weekend. And never mind the fact the Bengals have never won a game at Gillette Stadium. Until now. The Bengals are...
Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones find Jakobi Meyers on a 48-yard TD to cut the Bengals lead to 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots cut the Bengals lead to 22-18 on an absolutely ridiculous sequence Saturday. Mac Jones scrambled behind the line of scrimmage until he had some room to throw. Then he launched a bomb from midfield to the Bengals’ goal line that was tipped by receiver Scotty Washington before it was caught and ran in for a TD by Jakobi Meyers.
Tipico Ohio promo code: gear up for sports betting with $150 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tipico Ohio has recently joined the list of online sportsbooks offering pre-registration to the Buckeye State, unleashing a Tipico Ohio promo...
Watch Joe Burrow cap the Bengals’ opening drive vs. the Patriots with a TD pass to Tee Higgins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Unlike last week’s win in which Cincinnati conceded 17 straight points before storming back, the Bengals are off to a fast start against the Patriots. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins in front of the end zone, and with 12:24 remaining in the opening quarter Higgins fought through a defender for a touchdown.
Browns sputter out against Saints in fitting metaphor for this season
CLEVELAND -- It was destined to end this way. Christmas Eve. Below zero temperatures. A largely nothing game. Give a little hope. Collapse down the stretch. End your playoff hopes. At the end of the day, it’s fitting that this is how Cleveland’s very slim playoff hopes (less than 1%...
Browns safety John Johnson III active for Saints game despite being questionable with thigh bruise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.
Scorigami! Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots is the 1,075th unique score in NFL history
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As if Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots wasn’t sweet enough, Bengals fans can also celebrate having the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history. That marks the NFL’s third “scorigami” this season. A scorigami is when a game has a final...
Playing too slow? What’s in the bank? Gotta love Jarrett Allen – Terry’s Talkin’ Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several stories have recently appeared about “pace,” how fast a team plays. The implication is the faster, the better. The Cavs are playing at the NBA’s slowest pace. Let’s look deeper at this:. 1. Heading into the weekend, here were the top...
Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game...
Here’s how to bet on the NFL in Ohio this holiday weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help Ohio bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While Saturday is usually for the boys of college and Sunday features the professionals, this particular weekend presents a bizarro...
DraftKings promo code: Christmas Eve bonus, Ohio launch offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans are in luck for NFL Week 16 and it’s all about this DraftKings promo code offer. Celebrate the holidays...
