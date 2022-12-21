What are Browns’ biggest offseason priorities? Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO