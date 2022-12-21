Read full article on original website
Texas Football: 3 breakout players stepping up late in bowl practice
We are now just a few days away from the kickoff of the Alamo Bowl between No. 20 Texas football and the No. 12 Washington Huskies at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Head coach Steve Sarkisian will get to battle his former team, which gave him his first FBS head coaching job back in 2009.
Former 2024 commit Aeryn Hampton includes Texas football in top 10
On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), a former 2024 Texas football commit and blue-chip in-state athlete Aeryn Hampton announced his top 10 finalist schools on Twitter. The four-star Daingerfield (TX) athlete Hampton included Texas in the midst of the latest round of his finalist school cuts. This comes after Hampton de-committed...
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix
The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with...
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after CB Gavin Holmes
The latest addition by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal for Texas football arrived on Dec. 21 in somewhat of a surprise announcement. Texas landed a commitment out of the portal on Early National Signing Day from the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons redshirt sophomore transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes. Holmes...
Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country
Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
With QB Arch Manning, Texas Has Long-Term Option Entering SEC Play
Texas has its quarterback for SEC play in 2025.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
Longhorns Ranked No. 25 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Rankings
As the Longhorns look to make it to Omaha once again, it is uncertain how good they'll be this season.
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
qcnews.com
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
Two Businesses, One Great Combo In Hutto, Texas, Have You Seen It?
We've discussed in the past some of the brands that are from Texas that everyone in the nation recognizes. They are loved so much, that Texans show their love in many ways, such as this Christmas Tree decorated in a familiar orange. But what about combinations of Texas brands?. It's...
fox26houston.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
1 Texas City Is Among America's Top 10 Drunkest Places
Real Estate Witch compiled a list of America's drunkest cities.
onekindesign.com
A hilltop contemporary farmhouse with breathtaking views of Lake Travis
Cornerstone Architects has designed this hilltop contemporary farmhouse that showcases a blend of modern and traditional elements, located in Austin, Texas. With multiple outdoor living spaces, the home was designed to take advantage of 270 degrees of sweeping views of Lake Travis and the surrounding hill country. This stunning dwelling encompasses 5,775 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
What is Austin, Texas Known For?
Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
