ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former 2024 commit Aeryn Hampton includes Texas football in top 10

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), a former 2024 Texas football commit and blue-chip in-state athlete Aeryn Hampton announced his top 10 finalist schools on Twitter. The four-star Daingerfield (TX) athlete Hampton included Texas in the midst of the latest round of his finalist school cuts. This comes after Hampton de-committed...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix

The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country

Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson

The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
qcnews.com

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A hilltop contemporary farmhouse with breathtaking views of Lake Travis

Cornerstone Architects has designed this hilltop contemporary farmhouse that showcases a blend of modern and traditional elements, located in Austin, Texas. With multiple outdoor living spaces, the home was designed to take advantage of 270 degrees of sweeping views of Lake Travis and the surrounding hill country. This stunning dwelling encompasses 5,775 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

What is Austin, Texas Known For?

Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy