Swinney teases some big names returning

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

During his National Signing Day Press Conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said some big names are returning that were expected to go pro.

“We’ve got some guys coming back that we didn’t know were coming back that I promise you will be the best recruits in this class,” Swinney said. “So, I’m super excited about that.”

Swinney was asked if there were some surprises coming back.

“They were some surprises to me,” he said. “I don’t think some of them have said anything, but at some point they will.”

Swinney was later asked if he has a feel for when these players will announce that they’re coming back.

“Yeah, I got a feel,” he said. “Could be anytime. Could be today, could be after the bowl game. I’ll just leave that up to them. But all I can tell ya is this was a great signing class. We got some portal guys — they’re guys that are already here and they decided to stay. So, they’re in the I’m-Staying Portal.”

