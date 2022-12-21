Swinney teases some big names returning

During his National Signing Day Press Conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said some big names are returning that were expected to go pro.

“We’ve got some guys coming back that we didn’t know were coming back that I promise you will be the best recruits in this class,” Swinney said. “So, I’m super excited about that.”

Swinney was asked if there were some surprises coming back.

“They were some surprises to me,” he said. “I don’t think some of them have said anything, but at some point they will.”

Swinney was later asked if he has a feel for when these players will announce that they’re coming back.

“Yeah, I got a feel,” he said. “Could be anytime. Could be today, could be after the bowl game. I’ll just leave that up to them. But all I can tell ya is this was a great signing class. We got some portal guys — they’re guys that are already here and they decided to stay. So, they’re in the I’m-Staying Portal.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

