Effective: 2022-12-23 01:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches along and north of I-40. A few spots near the Kentucky border and on the Plateau could have around 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills down to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and north of I-40. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts may last into the weekend.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO