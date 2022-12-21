Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected to reduce visibilities below a mile at times tonight. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fentress by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches along and north of I-40. A few spots near the Kentucky border and on the Plateau could have around 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills down to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and north of I-40. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts may last into the weekend.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 05:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...US Highway 97 will be impacted by strong winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 10:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following county, Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Lowland flooding may occur with water crossing some localized smaller roads. Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 451 PM MST, water levels remain elevated along the Gallatin River at Logan due to effects from ice jams. The river level is forecast to remain around 9 feet for the next several days. This may result in minor flooding at times. - Ice jams and resulting flooding impacts are unpredictable.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Blowing snow potential better later tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, especially through this evening. * WHERE...Erie and Genesee counties. Greatest additional snow accumulations across southwest Erie County, the Buffalo Southtowns, and southwest Genesee County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover and roads and poor visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hanson; Hutchinson; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected to reduce visibilities below a mile at times tonight. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 18:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...US Highway 97 will be impacted by strong winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 13:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 14:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway SNOW INCREASES OVER THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PANHANDLE SUNDAY EVENING Snow rates have increase over the central and northern Panhandle resulting in reduced visibilities at Juneau, Hoonah, Haines and Skagway. Snow rates expected to continue until late tonight for the northern locations. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph mainly on the Klondike Highway. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway, Haines Borough, and Klukwan. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snow rates will be Sun evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, McHenry, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Reduced visibility with additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the northern end of the county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, especially through tonight. * WHERE...Far northern Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Tippah, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tippah; Tunica WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
