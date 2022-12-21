Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, belted a classic holiday song while wearing matching outfits [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey brought a very special guest onstage to perform “Away in a Manger” during her 2022 holiday show. The legendary singer and her daughter, Monroe , belted the song together while wearing matching outfits.

The pair sang the Christmas classic at the Madison Square Garden in New York City for the two-hour special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All , which aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 20.

GettyImages Mariah Carey performs onstage with Monroe Cannon during her “Merry Christmas To All!” at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Dressed in adorable white dresses and sparkly hair pieces, Carey and her 11-year-old had their solo moments, finishing with a big round of applause from the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, my daughter, Monroe,” Carey said, then turning to her daughter to say, “I love you.”

“Performing at @thegarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable, and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever,” Mariah said on Instagram.

The iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” interpreter also released a storybook featuring the story of “Little Mariah.” Her new book, The Christmas Princess , features an animated character named “Little Mariah.”

The book was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis , with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi . “Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet! Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November! The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos including the book cover.

Mariah Carey recently (Dec. 7) visited the Late Show With Stephen Colbert set to answer “Colbert Questionert.” During the show, the host told the legendary singer her famous nickname, saying, “Because you are the Queen of Christmas, I’ve got a couple…” he started before Carey cut him off.

“First of all, may I say I never called myself the Queen of Christmas. Can we please be clear on that?” Carey told Colbert. “But others have [said], ‘the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas.’ I’m like, ‘really? I’m gonna do that?’ They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but if anybody would be the Queen of Christmas, that would be Mary?”

Carey said she thinks Christmas belongs to everyone, and she just happens to love the festivity.