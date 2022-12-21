Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.

