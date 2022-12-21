Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Police: masked individual robbed Farm Market in Fall River
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — An armed robbery happened at the Farm Market in Fall River on Thursday. Fall River police responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Sgt. Moses Pereira said a masked individual entered the establishment, pointed a firearm at the clerk, and asked for the money in the cash register.
ABC6.com
Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
ABC6.com
Easton police, fire departments assisting those in need of shelter
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Easton police and fire crews say they are assisting anyone in need of shelter because of power outages. The police department says as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, National Grid is reporting about 100 power outages throughout Easton. The department says those in the Highland Street neighborhood are particularly impacted.
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
ABC6.com
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
ABC6.com
Nearly 100 storage units burglarized in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police are investigating a storage facility theft where 97 storage units had been broken into. On Dec. 11 just after 8 a.m., police responded to Plainfield Self Storage for a breaking and entering. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said once they arrived, police found...
ABC6.com
Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
ABC6.com
Cranston man arrested for drugs and weapons through multi-agency investigation
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a Cranston man was arrested Friday on narcotics and weapons charges. State police say that they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and vehicles during a search of a Cranston address connected to Manuel A. Coradin. This was a joint investigation between...
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
ABC6.com
Salt trucks prepare for freezing weekend, icy roads
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– Slick, icy roads are expected after high winds and heavy rain barreled through Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Friday evening and last through Monday. Nature’s Frontier Landscaping geared up for the icy conditions by loading salt trucks in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
ABC6.com
Block Island Ferry cancels all ferries due to sea conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry has canceled all ferries for Friday due to adverse sea conditions. For further updates, visit the Block Island Ferry website.
ABC6.com
Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
ABC6.com
Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
ABC6.com
Downtown Providence building damaged by storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
ABC6.com
Providence crime stats continue downward trend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence’s annual crime report shows an overall decrease in crime trends. The statistics go as far back as 2011, and as recent as Dec. 6, 2022. According to the data, property crimes have decreased from over 9,000 in 2011, to roughly...
ABC6.com
Emergency Management Agency: how to stay safe in severe weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With dangerously cold temperatures and high winds lasting through the weekend, the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Mayor Jorge Elorza are urging residents to be extremely careful. According to PEMA, Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes of exposure in severely cold temperatures. People who...
Comments / 1