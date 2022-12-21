Read full article on original website
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
The Top 25 rated WVU signees of the internet era
No. 25 - Steven Smothers, WR, Reisterstown (MD) Franklin. Smothers was supposed to be the second coming of Tavon Austin, but academics plagued him throughout high school and into college. He was almost immediately suspended for academics when he got to Morgantown and eventually left the program, enrolling at a junior college. He committed to Memphis after that, but the Tigers were unable to bring him in because of grades as well.
Scarlet Nation
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
10-2 West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety. Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31. The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Conference elite just ahead for Mountaineers
SHEPHERDSTOWN — History does have a way of repeating itself. It happened all the time in the basketball era at West Virginia University, known as “The Golden Age” of Mountaineer basketball. While still able to recall the fading memories of the long-gone Southern Conference, when West Virginia...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
WOWK
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
West Virginia and Ohio Warming Shelters
(WTRF) — Here is a list of the warming shelters for West Virginia and Ohio. West Virginia: OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.: MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.: BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.: Ohio: BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio: GURNSEY COUNTY, Ohio: (** NOTE: Alpha Taxi Service: (740) 359-1172 will provide FREE transportation to the following Gurnsey County Warming Shelters until weather permits with […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
Metro News
Power utilities respond to statewide power outages caused by arctic blast
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workers with Appalachian Power and Mon Power were hoping for a window Friday afternoon to begin power outage repairs after significant wind gusts began moving across the state earlier in the day. “We will have a lull in wind this afternoon so there may be opportunities...
WDTV
Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
