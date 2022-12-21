Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Related
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY from 8 PM Tonight 12/25 until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Fire Captain Cozadd Offers Tips When Using Space Heaters This Winter
With cold temperatures and extreme wind chills in the forecast, Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd reminds homeowners on alternative heating sources safety:. “Space heaters are a big thing. They are only meant to be used in areas that you are actually working in or operating in or if you are sitting in your living room, but when you go to bed, you want to turn those off. You want to have them plugged directly into an outlet and not using a power strips or any extension cords that are rated for that type of usage because they actually draw a lot of amperage and voltage. Then using gas stoves to heat the house, it is not a good idea for multiple reasons because that is not what they are meant for one, but then you run into carbon monoxide problems as well and also having an open flame; anytime you have an open flame in the house is a bad idea.”
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
1470 WMBD
Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man faces 13 years on drug charges
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is facing 13 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In April 2021, Mixon...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
Comments / 0