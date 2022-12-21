ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA has seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every American

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

As the opioid epidemic continues to rage throughout the nation, federal agents spent 2022 confiscating huge quantities of illicit and dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl.

Just how much did they seize? The Drug Enforcement Administration reported Tuesday that 379 million doses of fentanyl were confiscated since the first of the year.

To put that number in perspective, the current U.S. population sits at around 332 million.

In essence, the DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the country.

And the worst part, officials say, is that people still aren’t aware of the drug’s danger.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at record rates,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. “Many of them didn't realize they were taking the deadliest drug our country has ever seen.”

Among the drugs seized: 50.6 million pills laced with fentanyl and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, according to the report.

“These seizures… reflect the DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States,” Milgram added.

