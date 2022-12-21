Read full article on original website
Bob Monske, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. Monske, 54, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Bob was born June 3, 1968, the son of Robert and Priscilla Fabry Monske. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School.
Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.
Ethel Jane (Grameth) Shanabager, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Jane Shanabarger, 83, of Struthers, passed away on early Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Pauline (Fox) Grameth and was a lifelong area resident. Ethel was a graduate of South High School.
Kenneth Lee Benner, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lee Benner, 70, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home peacefully. He was born February 22, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late Hugh and Pauline (Dallas) Benner. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. He served...
Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son...
Barbara J. (Gregg) Brandan, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 24, 2022, Barbara J (Gregg) Brandan passed peacefully from this world. She was born December 1, 1952 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Avril (Campbell) Gregg. A lifetime resident of the Salem area and a 1970 graduate of South...
Debra (Springer) Harris, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Harris, 70, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on November 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Jay and Nedra (Wardle) Springer. Debra was a graduate of Alliance High School.
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
Thomas John Andrjwski, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Andrjwski, 80, passed peacefully on December 22, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was born on March 13, 1942, son of Joseph P. and Vera Andrjwski. He graduated from Ursuline High School. After graduating from Ursuline High School in...
John R. Kotchmar, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Kotchmar, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Center, in Boardman, after a short illness surrounded by his family. Mr. Kotchmar was born August 11, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Berdy) Kotchmar.
Robert L. Dahman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Dahman, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born November 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Eleanor Bushling Dahman. After graduating from Chaney in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the...
Joseph Edward Nuskievicz, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Nuskievicz, 79, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. He was born January 20, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Shinosky) Nuskievicz. Joseph was a real estate broker at Nuskievicz...
JoAnn E. Miskovch, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn E. Miskovch, 78, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 12, 2022. JoAnn was born May 10, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Chester and Sophia (Pinter) Allen. She was a graduate of South High School. She worked as a...
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati. She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald. Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High...
Robert B. Stevenson, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Stevenson, 70, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born October 25, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Tobias) Stevenson. He graduated...
Agnes C. Myers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Myers, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Windsor House in Canfield. Born November 21, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter Earl and Mary (Meenachan) Collins. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of East High School.
Michael A. Faber, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Faber, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home. Michael was born July 15, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Samuel and Susan (Meyers) Faber. A graduate of Farrell...
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
