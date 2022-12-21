ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Middle School vocal groups perform

The Hiawatha Middle School vocal groups performed their Winter Concert Thursday, Dec. 15 at the high school auditorium. Under the direction of Director Joshua May, with accompanists Natalie Hackler and seventh grader Jake Robidoux, the groups each performed three selections.
Gartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022

Ruby Phyllis Gartner, 86, Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights. She was born April 9, 1936, in Leona to August Earl Burdette and Olive Irene (Mink) Kinsley. To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Gartner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Homan, Sara 1958-2022

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022. Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was...
Warren, Charles W. 1945-2022

Charles William Charlie Warren was born July 22, 1945, at Horton Community Hospital, one of two children born to the late Ivan Waldo and Margaret Eliza Howard Warren. He passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. To plant a tree in memory of...
Horton Commission updated on malfunctioning School Zone lights

At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly. Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones...
Goodman, Lynda

Lynda Goodman, of Fairview, Kansas and former Hiawatha resident, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home. To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
McFeeters, Michael L. 1950-2022

Michael Leroy McFeeters, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. He was 72. Michael was the youngest of 11 children born at Hiawatha, Feb. 23, 1950, to William J. and Esther Bertha Miller McFeeters. To plant a tree in memory of Michael McFeeters as a living...
