hiawathaworldonline.com
Middle School vocal groups perform
The Hiawatha Middle School vocal groups performed their Winter Concert Thursday, Dec. 15 at the high school auditorium. Under the direction of Director Joshua May, with accompanists Natalie Hackler and seventh grader Jake Robidoux, the groups each performed three selections.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Gartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022
Ruby Phyllis Gartner, 86, Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights. She was born April 9, 1936, in Leona to August Earl Burdette and Olive Irene (Mink) Kinsley.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Homan, Sara 1958-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022. Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Warren, Charles W. 1945-2022
Charles William Charlie Warren was born July 22, 1945, at Horton Community Hospital, one of two children born to the late Ivan Waldo and Margaret Eliza Howard Warren. He passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Horton Commission updated on malfunctioning School Zone lights
At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly. Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Goodman, Lynda
Lynda Goodman, of Fairview, Kansas and former Hiawatha resident, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.
hiawathaworldonline.com
McFeeters, Michael L. 1950-2022
Michael Leroy McFeeters, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. He was 72. Michael was the youngest of 11 children born at Hiawatha, Feb. 23, 1950, to William J. and Esther Bertha Miller McFeeters.
