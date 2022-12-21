Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach

Husband and wife Eddie and Alice Perez are working together to change the way the community treats the more than 700 individuals housed in the two Santa Barbara County jails — Eddie through his nonprofit Impact Ministry and Alice as the new inmate services programs manager for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jails — and together the couple has partnered with area organizations to spread the holiday cheer in both facilities, gifting each and every inmate and staff member with a special “Christmas gift bag” in a tradition that is now going on its fifth year.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO