Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach

Two men convicted of trying to smuggle people into the United States via Santa Barbara County
Two men have been convicted in federal court of trying to smuggle drugs and people from Mexico into the United States, using a panga boat which was headed for Santa Barbara County. It happened in September of 2021. The boat ran into engine trouble off the Gaviota coastline about 25...
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
Spreading the Cheer Behind Bars: More Than 875 Christmas Gift Bags Handed out in County Jails
Husband and wife Eddie and Alice Perez are working together to change the way the community treats the more than 700 individuals housed in the two Santa Barbara County jails — Eddie through his nonprofit Impact Ministry and Alice as the new inmate services programs manager for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jails — and together the couple has partnered with area organizations to spread the holiday cheer in both facilities, gifting each and every inmate and staff member with a special “Christmas gift bag” in a tradition that is now going on its fifth year.
Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop
December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
Deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire captured on video by victim. Here’s what it shows
Multiple victims’ families have seen cell phone footage of “the increasingly desperate scene,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Luster Denied Parole But Will Still Be Free In 4 Years
Max Factor heir and convicted rapist Andrew Luster was denied parole but prosecutors say that thanks to California voters, he will still be a free man, no matter what, in about four years. Luster, now 59 years old, was convicted in Ventura County in 2003 of 86 offenses including rape...
Detectives say they've broken up drug smuggling operation in Ventura County, with five arrested
Detectives say they’ve made five arrests in connection with a Mexican drug ring which was smuggling cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine into Ventura County. Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau say they first learned about the operation in November. They say they intercepted a number of drug...
What’s the link between toxic chemicals and cancer? SLO group wants to educate families
“Many people think that the government is doing a far greater job of protecting our children and they’re not,” the founder of End Kids Cancer said.
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail
December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
South Coast responds to hate crime incident
A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million
A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline
Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges
Andreas N. Costa was allegedly armed with an unregistered firearm often called a “ghost gun.”
Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More
We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution
The Santa Maria Food Bank hosted a special holiday food distribution in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara today. The post Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Defendant In DUI Fatal Hit And Run On PCH Released From Jail
Updated--The driver allegedly involved in a fatal DUI hit and run traffic collision near Mugu Rock in Ventura County Wednesday night that killed one pedestrian and severely injured another has been released from jail. 46-year-old Keith David McDowell-satyananda of Los Angeles was released on $100,000 bond Friday after he pleaded...
Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths
Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Investigators recover passenger’s phone video taken during 2019 Conception boat fire
Federal investigators have confirmed the existence of a video taken by one of the passengers during the Conception dive boat fire in 2019. The post Investigators recover passenger’s phone video taken during 2019 Conception boat fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
