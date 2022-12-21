ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block

Allen Lazard knocked out half the Miami Dolphins on one block, and he did some taunting afterwards. Lazard’s Green Bay Packers were leading 23-20 and had a 1st-and-20 from the Miami 38 with 3:18 left in the Week 16 game between the teams on Sunday. The Packers ran a toss right to Aaron Jones, who... The post Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI

