Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa mercilessly roasted for 3 consecutive INTs to lose vs. Packers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set NFL Twitter ablaze when he threw three consecutive interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa would be the first Dolphin to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter since Chad Henne in a 2009 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would win 31-14 in Highmark Stadium behind a 51-yard reception from receiver Terrell Owens and three straight fourth-quarter interceptions from Henne, enough to stop any potential comeback from a Dolphins team three wins from Wild Card contention.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets

Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on being benched for Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like Taylor Heinicke had the Washington Commanders’ QB1 role locked up. After a string of solid performances, the team announced that he’d be the starting QB even after Carson Wentz’ return. However, in Week 16, Heinicke was benched by the Commanders in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked about it after the game, Heinicke was, as always, pure class, per Bryan Manning.
Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain

San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon dealt brutal injury updates vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers were hit with a brutal injury update to a pair of key weapons in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Kick return specialist Keisean Nixon has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury, via Lily Zhao. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out for the game. Watson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury, according to the team, who announced his status via Twitter.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys

Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 greatest Georgia football players of all time, ranked

Georgia football is one of the most storied and prestigious programs in all of college athletics. Many of the greatest players in college football history have played their home games in Athens, so many that it’s difficult to narrow it down to just five. That is, except for the player who definitively earned the top spot, Herschel Walker.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return

Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson blowing game vs. Bengals sets Twitter on fire

The New England Patriots had the chance to move a step closer to potentially making the playoffs, but those hopes came crashing down on Saturday after a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Bill Belichick’s squad nearly came back from a 22-point deficit, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on the 8-yard line with just over a minute left in the fourth and ended any opportunity of going ahead.
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
