capcity.news
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
capcity.news
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
oilcity.news
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins
This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
Comea Shelter Lifts Restrictions, Asks For Donations Facing Extreme Cold
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie
Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
Are Ross and Ulta Coming To Laramie?
Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
