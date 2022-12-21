ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
ELIOT, ME
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946 and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer...
NEWINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road

WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
WELLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tidal crests are set to rival blizzard of '78

PORTLAND, Maine — As this storm rolls through the area, flooding will occur inland and along the coast -- but for different reasons. First, let's focus on the inland flooding. The inland flooding will be the result of the sheer volume of water that will fall throughout the day.
HALLOWELL, ME
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aquaculture continues growth in Maine

FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
PORTLAND, ME
high-profile.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M

Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE
