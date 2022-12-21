Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite lighthearted stories of 2022
MAINE, USA — Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring. Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years. The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl"...
Christmas volunteers provide warm meals to unhoused Mainers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The scene at Preble Street's Food Security Hub Christmas Sunday was as busy as ever, with more than a dozen workers and volunteers preparing squash soup and beef stew to build up 1,600 meals. Emily Yates is a professional chef who joined Preble Street in...
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946 and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
Ogunquit Fire Department serving more than just a meal during the holiday weekend
OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit is a small town in the winter with about 1200 people who live there year-round. They have a lot of older Mainers that live there, people tend to lend a helping hand to be good neighbors to one another. Steve Howe, a former Ogunquit fire...
South Portland bans the sale of flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has become the next Maine community to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. City councilors voted 5-2 Tuesday night in favor of the ban. Many people came to the meeting in person and on Zoom to share their thoughts on a flavored...
Tidal crests are set to rival blizzard of '78
PORTLAND, Maine — As this storm rolls through the area, flooding will occur inland and along the coast -- but for different reasons. First, let's focus on the inland flooding. The inland flooding will be the result of the sheer volume of water that will fall throughout the day.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Aquaculture continues growth in Maine
FREEPORT, Maine — Aquaculture is a lot of dirty work with a little glamour at the end. Thomas Henninger covers the whole spectrum. He found oyster harvesting in his teens, and eventually founded Madeleine Point Oyster Farm on Maine's southern coast. In June, he and business partner Ken Sparta opened Freeport Oyster Bar on prime real estate next door to L.L. Bean.
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
Cancer survivor pens book to help patients 'man up' to cancer
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — After being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, Trevor Maxwell began sharing his journey on social media and created what he called a "wolfpack" to help other men survive cancer treatment. Nearly five years later, "Man Up To Cancer" is an international online community of...
high-profile.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M
Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0