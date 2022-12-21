Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County

Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Reports Inmate Suffers Medical Emergency After Court Appearance and is Pronounced Deceased at the Hospital
December 25, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Jose Luis Quesada, an inmate at the West Valley Detention Center, suffered a medical. emergency at the Victorville Courthouse, after a court appearance. Quesada was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center. Quesada was...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed that deputies arrested a man following a firearm assault. They reported to News Channel 3 that on Saturday around 4:00 p.m., a deputy from the Palm Desert Station spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-10 near Washington Street. The vehicle was reportedly believed to be connected to an assault The post Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Police in Murrieta ask residents to stay indoors as they actively investigate incident
Residents in Murrieta were being asked to stay indoors while police engaged in an active investigation.The incident in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous officers were on scene. "We ask residents to please stay in their homes at this time and others to remain out of the area," Murrieta police said in a Tweet. No further information was immediately available as to the nature of the call. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
newsantaana.com
Two suspects planning on shipping Fentanyl out of Orange County arrested
Huntington Beach police officers on patrol conducted an enforcement stop after observing a driver and passenger exit a vehicle and litter. Upon contacting the driver and passenger, they admitted to having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located 5 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
thepalmspringspost.com
Officers recovering, charges expected following chase of suspect vehicle in Palm Springs Tuesday evening
Charges are expected Friday against a 63-year-old man who is accused in a theft pursuit in which a 15-year-old boy allegedly rammed a Palm Springs police patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. The man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand theft and...
newsantaana.com
Corona man arrested on charges of armed robbery of stores in Santa Ana and Westminster
George Arizon, 27, a Corona man, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 21, on charges of using a gun to threaten employees and demand cash from at least 10 different businesses across central Orange County last month, according to police investigators. Arizon walked into five different stores in Santa Ana on...
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
San Bernardino County inmate dies after court appearance
A 51-year-old inmate at the West Valley Detention Center suffered a medical emergency and died after a court appearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Jose Luis Quesada, a Victorville resident, appeared in the Victorville Courthouse on Wednesday, after which he suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the SBSD said in a news release. Quesada, […]
newsantaana.com
Felon heading to state prison for the next 14 years after a hammer attack in Garden Grove
Jesse Bizarro, a 36-year-old felon, is heading to prison for the next 14 years after he was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 22, for attacking a 40-year-old man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar. Bizarro’s victim was severely injured in the hammer attack. The assault happened at a...
Man accused of attacking family in Murrieta
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for attacking several family members, police said today.
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
YAHOO!
18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation
A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
2 suspects accused of shipping fentanyl out of country from Orange County, police say
Officers located five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car, and the driver and passenger were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics for sale, police said.
newsantaana.com
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
