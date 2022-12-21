ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Reports Inmate Suffers Medical Emergency After Court Appearance and is Pronounced Deceased at the Hospital

December 25, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Jose Luis Quesada, an inmate at the West Valley Detention Center, suffered a medical. emergency at the Victorville Courthouse, after a court appearance. Quesada was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center. Quesada was...
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed that deputies arrested a man following a firearm assault. They reported to News Channel 3 that on Saturday around 4:00 p.m., a deputy from the Palm Desert Station spotted the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on I-10 near Washington Street. The vehicle was reportedly believed to be connected to an assault The post Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police in Murrieta ask residents to stay indoors as they actively investigate incident

Residents in Murrieta were being asked to stay indoors while police engaged in an active investigation.The incident in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous officers were on scene. "We ask residents to please stay in their homes at this time and others to remain out of the area," Murrieta police said in a Tweet. No further information was immediately available as to the nature of the call. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 
MURRIETA, CA
newsantaana.com

Two suspects planning on shipping Fentanyl out of Orange County arrested

Huntington Beach police officers on patrol conducted an enforcement stop after observing a driver and passenger exit a vehicle and litter. Upon contacting the driver and passenger, they admitted to having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located 5 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino County inmate dies after court appearance

A 51-year-old inmate at the West Valley Detention Center suffered a medical emergency and died after a court appearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Jose Luis Quesada, a Victorville resident, appeared in the Victorville Courthouse on Wednesday, after which he suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the SBSD said in a news release. Quesada, […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
MONTEBELLO, CA
YAHOO!

18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation

A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy