Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County

Residents in Murrieta were being asked to stay indoors while police engaged in an active investigation.The incident in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous officers were on scene. "We ask residents to please stay in their homes at this time and others to remain out of the area," Murrieta police said in a Tweet. No further information was immediately available as to the nature of the call. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO