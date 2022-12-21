Read full article on original website
Desiree Rinetti
3d ago
migrants to jobs that most americans think they are too good to do or are lazy. I see who is working labor jobs and it aint young white american boys.
Reply(2)
7
who cares
3d ago
What’s funny is that Stitt and a few mayors of Oklahoma have officially, unofficially claimed Oklahoma a sanctuary state. End the invasion and ship all illegals along with DACA back south
Reply
6
Patricia Weinert
3d ago
title 42 is the problem also dems have been trying since at least Obama to do something on immigration and we're blocked by Republicans
Reply(2)
5
Related
Top GOP Senator Invites Democratic Senator to Join Republican Party
In a recent interview, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on the Democratic Party and the recent news surrounding Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced Friday that she was changing party registration from Democrat to Independent.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
Republicans accuse Biden of 'intentional' border crisis: 'I mean, nobody is this incompetent'
President Biden must be creating an "intentional" crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border because "no one is that incompetent," Republican Senators argued at a Wednesday press conference.
White House pans 'stunningly bad' outcomes for Republican Senate hopefuls
The White House slammed Republican efforts in the Senate midterm elections as “stunningly bad,” charging that voters had put “to rest” the party’s agenda.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Leave The Democrats
Following the decision by Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema to change party registration and become an independent, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is responding to questions about whether he may elect to do the same now or in the future.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
McConnell: Trump’s candidates fumbled 2022 away for GOP in Senate
The Senate GOP leader’s comments on the midterm election were essentially an “I told you so” moment as he pointed to his warnings about “candidate quality” in August.
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Washington Examiner
Manchin celebrates Herschel Walker's loss: 'I don't have to be 50 anymore'
Herschel Walker's loss Tuesday night to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) means that Democrats now control 51 out of 100 Senate seats. The only person probably happier than President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris? Sen. Joe Manchin. At a Wednesday party hosted by the bipartisan Committee for a...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court
The 2022 highway is strewn with casualties: of individuals and organizations, once highly regarded, that lost all respect in the last 12 months. The list includes Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West, FTX, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and almost every political polling firm in the country. But at the very top of the list,…
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Democrats
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
US Rep. Jackson voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced today that he voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill. Jackson said: “This bill is a slap in the face to my constituents who are sick of runaway spending and “woke” politics in Washington. It is nothing […]
Elizabeth Warren Unveils Sweeping Plan To Address 'Broken Promises' To Tribes
The first-of-its-kind bill, which took three years to draft, would provide mandatory, full federal funding for Native communities' housing, education and health care.
Comments / 43