Oklahoma State

Desiree Rinetti
3d ago

migrants to jobs that most americans think they are too good to do or are lazy. I see who is working labor jobs and it aint young white american boys.

who cares
3d ago

What’s funny is that Stitt and a few mayors of Oklahoma have officially, unofficially claimed Oklahoma a sanctuary state. End the invasion and ship all illegals along with DACA back south

Patricia Weinert
3d ago

title 42 is the problem also dems have been trying since at least Obama to do something on immigration and we're blocked by Republicans

TheDailyBeast

Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill

The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
Washington Examiner

Manchin celebrates Herschel Walker's loss: 'I don't have to be 50 anymore'

Herschel Walker's loss Tuesday night to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) means that Democrats now control 51 out of 100 Senate seats. The only person probably happier than President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris? Sen. Joe Manchin. At a Wednesday party hosted by the bipartisan Committee for a...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court

The 2022 highway is strewn with casualties: of individuals and organizations, once highly regarded, that lost all respect in the last 12 months. The list includes Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West, FTX, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and almost every political polling firm in the country.   But at the very top of the list,…
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US Rep. Jackson voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced today that he voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill. Jackson said: “This bill is a slap in the face to my constituents who are sick of runaway spending and “woke” politics in Washington. It is nothing […]
TEXAS STATE

