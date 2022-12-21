ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Hofstra WBB defeats Delaware State behind Thomas’ performance

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkZd0_0jqS0Kmh00

Hofstra gave Delaware State their fourth consecutive loss in a 59-52 contest at Memorial Hall on Sunday afternoon. The Pride got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-30 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 25-22 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Brandy Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Hofstra. As a team, the Pride shot 47% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 78% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.9 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Efuy8_0jqS0Kmh00

Photo Courtesy of Delaware State Athletics

Savannah Brooks led the way for Delaware State, scoring 16 points. The Hornets went 20-of-43 from the field in this one, including 4-of-10 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.81 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Hofstra’s record improved to 5-5 with the win. Its next contest is at home against New Orleans on December 22. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Delaware State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against West Virginia. The Hornets’ next game is on December 21. It won’t be easy as their opponent Drexel is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Hofstra WBB defeats Delaware State behind Thomas’ performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

"It's saving a life": Delco football player donating bone marrow to stranger

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County football player is giving the gift of life to a stranger.Ayden Garnes is home for the holidays in Clifton Heights, tossing around a football with his little brother and putting the finishing touches on the family Christmas tree.But his biggest gift this year is something he can't wrap."You never know what you have that could save somebody else's life," Garnes said.Garnes is on the Duquesne University football team. Off the field, the team participated in the annual bone marrow drive for the Be the Match registry.With a simple swab, they became potential donors."The...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WGMD Radio

Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash

DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

ATM explodes at Wells Fargo bank branch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was left mangled Thursday after police say two men set off an explosive device.Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine in a quiet parking lot outside the Wells Fargo bank branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.Someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. Police said no money was taken from the machine.The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and employees from security firm GARDA were at the scene.The ATM has been targeted before,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy