ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County

By Octavia Johnson
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w68lf_0jqS0AxR00

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.

Chattanooga Fire Department posted to Twitter stating that crews responded to a Norfolk Southern freight train collision with a tractor-trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:30 p.m.

1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TATe8_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxUNg_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtLXe_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09phnJ_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEzV1_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnZbC_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1JgZ_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc5Dt_0jqS0AxR00
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • The aftermath of the Norfolk freight train crash in Collegedale on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of TDOT)

In a video posted on social media , the train is seen crashing into the trailer as it was going over the tracks. Both the train and trailer were destroyed on impact.

Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital, but the truck driver was not hurt, according to WTVC.

Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies

Chattanooga Fire said the crews are trying to stop a diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives.

No other hazardous materials are involved at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said that both roads will remain closed until the crash investigation has been completed. Collegedale Police Department posted to Twitter telling the drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy