Sam
3d ago

Need to know we're you main water shut off valve is. If you have a old house make sure it will close, overtime the can get stuck in the open position .

Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
How to keep warm: 10 ideas to help you stay warm this winter (without having the heating on)

Feeling the chill? With the cold weather firmly settling in – and more snow forecast for the weekend – it's no surprise that we're all trying to find the best ways to keep warm, and all without having the central heating on as we face rising energy bills. There are plenty of essentials to hep you stay warm at home in winter, whether throughout the day (especially if you work from home) and well into the night, including hot water bottles, heated blankets and quilts.
What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

