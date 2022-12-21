Read full article on original website
Sam
3d ago
Need to know we're you main water shut off valve is. If you have a old house make sure it will close, overtime the can get stuck in the open position .
Reply
4
Related
Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
Food waste is a big problem in America. In fact, 108 billion pounds of the stuff is thrown away every single year, which accounts for a whopping 40% of all food created in the country going into the garbage. Unsurprisingly, the grocery industry in the US is absolutely massive. Article...
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
housebeautiful.com
How to keep warm: 10 ideas to help you stay warm this winter (without having the heating on)
Feeling the chill? With the cold weather firmly settling in – and more snow forecast for the weekend – it's no surprise that we're all trying to find the best ways to keep warm, and all without having the central heating on as we face rising energy bills. There are plenty of essentials to hep you stay warm at home in winter, whether throughout the day (especially if you work from home) and well into the night, including hot water bottles, heated blankets and quilts.
Why Are People Putting Wax Paper On Top Of Their Fridge?
Grease can quickly build up on top of your fridge, but it's a hard place to clean. Thankfully putting wax paper on your fridge might prevent this problem.
I’m an energy expert – exact temperature to run your thermostat and when to run water heater to save money this winter
THERE may be a way for residents in some states to save money on their utility bills while still keeping their living spaces warm this winter. According to utility experts in Austin, Texas, residents should make a few specific adjustments to save money while staying comfortable. The information comes after...
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week
When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home. Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
7 ways I’ve kept warm without turning the heat on
I’m trying to save money on my energy bill by resisting the heating. Here’s how I’ve gotten by so far.
7 ways to stay warm when you lose heat in your home
How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home, including sealing up doors, closing curtains and blinds, bundling up, staying hydrated and more.
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
How To Freshen Up Your Comforter Without Washing It
Constantly sending your comforter through the laundry is difficult and time-consuming. We've got a great tip for extending the time between cleanings.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
House Digest
New York, NY
74K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 17