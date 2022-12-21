Read full article on original website
Treatment Selection for MDD
Drs Andrew J. Cutler, Gregory Mattingly, and Sagar V. Parikh share their approach to treatment selection for patients with MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Now, let’s talk about the treatment landscape for MDD. Greg, can you talk a little bit about how a clinician thinks about selecting a treatment? What are some of the criteria that they might use in thinking about which medication to choose since we do have a bunch of options right now?
5α-Reductase Inhibitors Associated With Increased Risk of Depression, Dementia
Neither finasteride nor dutasteride were linked to an increased risk of suicide. A closer look at a large cohort of patients show 5α-reductase inhibitors (5-ARI) use was associated with an increased risk of depression and a number of neurological disorders, including dementia and Alzheimer disease. A team, led by...
The FDA's Present and Future, with Commissioner Robert Califf, MD
The FDA's plans to expedite and expand regulatory pathways has resulted in a novel drug development boom since 2017. The commissioner discusses the details of their strategy. Even in an industry rote with buzzwords and poorly translated hyperbole, there may not be a more overused term in health care media than “game-changer.”
The Future of Treatment for Children with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and TP53 Gene Mutation
Dr. Adam Lamble recommends that pediatric patients with AML and TP53 status should now be considered for transplant in first remission, and novel interventions are warranted. In an interview with HCPLive, Adam Lamble, MD, Attending Physician, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, High-Risk Leukemia Program, Leukemia & Lymphoma Program, Seattle Children's Hospital, shared what's anticipated for the future of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) research following his investigation of TP53 mutations in the pediatric AML population.
IBD Patients Utilize Health Care Services in Presymptomatic Phase
The results show patients with preclinical IBD had an increased in primary care visits up to 3-5 years prior to a diagnosis. A new analysis shows patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) utilize health care services, including emergency departments and specialists, more in the years prior to the IBD becoming symptomatic.
Physician Guidelines for PN
Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Shawn Kwatra, MD; and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD; share guideline resources that physicians turn to when treating PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: In some ways, it’s not that surprising oftentimes that our patients with the most severe PN [prurigo nodularis] have so many issues that leave them so disconnected from the health system. They’ve gone years without appropriate treatment. It’s been years, potentially, since someone’s even really given a second thought to what might be going on. That’s really the tough part of the disease, when you get those patients coming into the office. Oftentimes, there’s a lot of work that you have to do as the quarterback of that team. I really love how you put it, that at the end of the day that almost might be the most important thing you can do to get them over the hump and really get them to buy into the treatment plan you’re trying to set up when it comes to managing the disease appropriately. I might follow up on your statement, since you’re definitely the right person to ask about this. Are there any particular guidelines that folks turn to for disease management? What exactly has been put out there in terms of recommendations about how you go about therapy?
Role of Patient Engagement in MDD Treatment
Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, leads a discussion on patient engagement and shared decision-making in treatment selection in MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: I really love where you're going with this. This notion of patient engagement and shared decision-making has become much more commonplace now. And I think to be able to do that, you really do have to understand the patient and take into account their preferences, their values, their preconceptions, the way that they think about these things, and how psychologically minded they might be, for instance. What have they heard from family members or friends, or what have they read on the internet? You alluded to this earlier. There's a lot of interesting information on the internet, some not so helpful. Let's talk about how we set treatment expectations. Greg, you talked a little bit about goals. How do we think about setting expectations and goals for the patient?
Prioritizing Sleep Health From a Public Health Standpoint
The past year has provided great steps forward in sleep science, and coupled with the lingering difficulties in care and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects, the field is coming to a head to make sleep health a public health priority. In 2022, physicians in the sleep medicine field have experienced...
Goals of Therapy for PN
Experts in dermatology discuss treatment goals for PN and how they can differ based on severity of itching and nodules. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: That really leads into the next theme that I think is worth us exploring a bit. What really are our goals of treatment when it comes to prurigo nodularis [PN]? What are we looking to do? Maybe Dr Sarina B. Elmariah, you can take us through what you’re thinking about when that patient comes in with a variety of severities in terms of prurigo nodularis? You’re thinking about itch. You’re thinking about that itch-scratch cycle, and you’re thinking about sleep and pain. How do you balance all this together? What do you break down for them?
