Cowarts, AL

WSFA

Missing man found safe in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting

A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting

Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
wdhn.com

PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for December 23, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be mainly sunny and much colder than days past with highs only making up it to the freezing mark at best. It will also be windy, with sustained wind speeds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph possible. With this in mind, it’ll feel colder than it actually will be with wind chills in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up if you have plans to go out and about!
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Local power outages during the extreme morning cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...

