How? How does this keep happening? There are people I work with who are from Florida who haven't seen as many alligators as I have since I moved to Michigan. And this past week, it happened again, this time on the east side of the state. Though it's very likely, these guys will end up at the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, because that's the ONLY place you should be finding alligators in Michigan!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO