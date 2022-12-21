ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Best NBA Prop Bets Today, Same Game Parlay for Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Lakers and Mavericks meet on Christmas Day with Los Angeles still trying to find their footing without Anthony Davis. LeBron James will be playing in his 17th Christmas Day game, the most in league history, and he always knows how to put on a show on one of the biggest days of the season, averaging over 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his career.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy