RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights. As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO