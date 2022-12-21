ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Bad weather elsewhere causes flight delays in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights. As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 16-19: A wide variety of happenings and hazards

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 16-19 December 16. The not-such-a-good...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Garbage pickup not affected by Christmas, New Year’s

Waste Management alerted its customers that trash pickup will be on a regular schedule next week, including the Mondays after Christmas and New Year’s. Waste Management serves customers from Quincy to Chester. Intermountain Disposal — serving the eastern end of the county — is also maintaining its regular schedule....
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary December 23, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Dec. 16……….. 38……….. 18……….. 0.0. Dec. 17……….. 30……….. 18……….. 0.0. Dec. 18……….. 34……….. 18……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA
FOX40

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County

(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
REDDING, CA
Sierra Sun

Moonbikes touch down in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The world’s first electric snowbike touched down near Truckee last weekend. Offering a different way to zip around the Tahoe backcountry, Moonbikes, a company based in the French Alps, set up a pair of demo days last weekend at the Prosser Hill OHV Staging Area.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Some NV Energy customers report bills doubling this month — here's why

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If your last NV Energy bill gave you sticker shock — you're not the only one. Dozens of people took to social media to complain about drastic month-to-month increases in their recent energy bills, with some customers reporting bills more than 100% higher than the previous month.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
RENO, NV
hotelnewsresource.com

170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada

Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January

Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
ROSEVILLE, CA

