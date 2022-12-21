Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect caught and charged
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old Ronald J. Miller after an all-day pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and US Highway 25 in North Augusta, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing juvenile sought in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile on Christmas Day.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
WRDW-TV
Woman wanted for multiple charges after shooting incident in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 22. The incident happened on the 220 block of Albermarle Drive. According to the release, Aliyah Booker, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
WRDW-TV
Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident
With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Qua’seem Williams, who was last seen on December 22, at 9:30 a.m. He is 5′6, 90 lbs., and was last seen on the 800 Block of Spruce St. at the M&M Scott Apartments. Williams...
Suspect tased by Richmond County deputy dies in hospital
A man who became unresponsive after being tased by a Richmond County deputy during a disturbance call has died.
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County Coroner identifies body of man found in Hampton
After almost a year-long investigation, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper and other forensic specialists have positively identified the remains of a body found in the Town of Hampton in early 2022. The Hampton Police Department responded to the discovery of the badly decomposed body on New Year's Day. Around the...
WRDW-TV
Man dies after Richmond County deputy uses stun gun on him
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a stun gun was used him by a Richmond County deputy, authorities said Thursday. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Nelson Graham, 33, who’d been in Augusta University Medical Center since Friday after becoming unresponsive during an interaction with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
WRDW-TV
2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
wgac.com
Augusta Man Sentenced for Enticing a 13-Year-Old Minor
An Augusta man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in Columbia to Enticement of a Minor for Sexual Activity. According to court documents, 33-year-old Derek Jerome Nelson enticed a 13-year-old girl into sexual activity in 2019. He met the victim through an online social media application, communicated with her by text message, then by an encrypted chat…also through a cell phone app. Investigators say Nelson arranged to travel from Augusta to Columbia to exploit the girl.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
WRDW-TV
3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a 24-year-old man found dead at Strom Thurmond Lake in August. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
wgac.com
Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center
An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
