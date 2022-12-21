An Augusta man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in Columbia to Enticement of a Minor for Sexual Activity. According to court documents, 33-year-old Derek Jerome Nelson enticed a 13-year-old girl into sexual activity in 2019. He met the victim through an online social media application, communicated with her by text message, then by an encrypted chat…also through a cell phone app. Investigators say Nelson arranged to travel from Augusta to Columbia to exploit the girl.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO