WVNT-TV
Mountain flurries early but sunny skies in store for your Christmas Day afternoon!
Wind Chill Warning for parts of Raleigh, Fayette, & Pocahontas counties until 12 PM December 25th, and then parts of Greenbrier county until 1 PM December 25th- Wind chills will remain dangerous through tonight as they are expected to reach between -10 to 25. Wind Chill Advisory for Tazewell, Bland...
Warming station open in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
Local restaurant continues tradition being open on Christmas Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are one of the unlucky Appalachian Power customers who are without power, there are places to go for a bite to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Omelet Shoppe in Beckley is one such place. Being open on Christmas is a tradition the restaurant has had for a […]
Beckley first responders built “trust” at warming centers
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the […]
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
The dangers of fighting fires in the cold
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While a Winter Wonderland may be enjoyable for a lot of people, for firefighters, it makes their jobs more challenging than it already is. Freezing cold temperatures can cause multiple problems for firefighters. Water sprayed onto a fire will mist and form a layer of ice on equipment, clothing and on […]
Princeton warming station to open through the weekend
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
Beckley Water Company advises residents to protect pipes ahead of plummeting temperatures
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Frigid temperatures and stormy conditions are already purportedly on the horizon in the initial days of the winter season. As such, Beckley Water Company issued tips Thursday on how best to prepare for the anticipated colder conditions, which are expected to include low temperatures, snow, and high wind throughout the weekend.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
WVNT-TV
Dangerous wind chill arrives late tonight – brutal cold ahead
Winter Weather Advisory for Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wyoming and McDowell counties through noon Friday for light snowfall accumulations. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for the...
The City of Princeton announces the winners of Make it Sparkle, Princeton, 2022
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the following winners of Make It Sparkle, Princeton 2022:. Winners were determined by a panel of judges selected by the Princeton Community Improvement Commission. Other participants include: Stages Music School, The Oasis Beauty Bar, Wild Roots Coffee...
Another Hinton business closing
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
