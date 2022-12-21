HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO