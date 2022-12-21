ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lootpress

Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local restaurant continues tradition being open on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are one of the unlucky Appalachian Power customers who are without power, there are places to go for a bite to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Omelet Shoppe in Beckley is one such place. Being open on Christmas is a tradition the restaurant has had for a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley first responders built “trust” at warming centers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the […]
BECKLEY, WV
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

The dangers of fighting fires in the cold

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While a Winter Wonderland may be enjoyable for a lot of people, for firefighters, it makes their jobs more challenging than it already is. Freezing cold temperatures can cause multiple problems for firefighters. Water sprayed onto a fire will mist and form a layer of ice on equipment, clothing and on […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton warming station to open through the weekend

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Dangerous wind chill arrives late tonight – brutal cold ahead

Winter Weather Advisory for Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wyoming and McDowell counties through noon Friday for light snowfall accumulations. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for the...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Another Hinton business closing

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

