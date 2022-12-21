ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

dallasexaminer.com

SOC wins back-to-back state championships

The South Oak Cliff High School football team made history by becoming the first program in Dallas ISD to win back-to-back state titles on Dec. 16 at the UIL 5A Division II state title game. The Golden Bears defeated Port Neches-Groves Indians out of Southeast Texas 34-24 in front of...
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

December 23, 2022

Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. BACK ON TOP: Bearcats bring home 11th State Championship. We should have known all along how this would end. It’s hard to imagine a team that had won nine state championships since 2009, including most recently a second three-peat in 2018-20, would …
ALEDO, TX
Reform Austin

Texans Are Thrilled For North Texas To Host World Cup In 2026

After an incredible 2022 World Cup, the excitement for 2026 is already here in North Texas, where six games of the largest sporting event in history will take place. In June, the FIFA announced the tournament was coming to Dallas and Houston – sports celebrities and local officials celebrated the news all over Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors

Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
DALLAS, TX
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: December 24

On this day in 1852, the first railroad locomotive in Texas was placed in service by the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos and Colorado Railway. It was named for Gen. Sidney Sherman, one of the owners of the railroad. The engine, believed to have been built by the Baldwin Company about 1837, had a top speed of about thirty-five miles an hour. It was purchased used from a Massachusetts railroad company and arrived at Galveston in 1852. The locomotive operated until 1870. After retirement it stood as a derelict until 1899 when it was scrapped.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

A $6 Million Addition Will Make This Fort Worth, Texas Buc-ee’s an Even Better Visit

Good ole Buc-ee's. Texas favorite pit stop for natives and visitors alike. For us in East Texas, making a stop in Terrell on our way to Dallas is a must. Me and my girlfriend have made trips to Terrell just to get some Beaver Nuggets, a new t-shirt and a pulled pork sandwich. What's interesting about Buc-ee's is that only five of the forty plus pit stops have this, a car wash. The Buc-ee's in Fort Worth will become the sixth location in 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record

The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
FORT WORTH, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth

I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
FORT WORTH, TX

