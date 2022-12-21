ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
dchsparnassus.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in central Indiana

When you think of Christmas, one of the things that you are sure to think of are Christmas lights. How they twinkle in the snow, the different bright colors that they can come in, and how spectacular they look wrapped around a Christmas tree. Not only do these lights vary in color, but they also vary in how they are used. They can be wrapped around your house, illuminate your house from the inside, or flash colors to the beat of music. Another way they can be used, however, is with a Christmas light show.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Sparse grocery store shelves ahead of stormy, holiday weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As Hoosiers prepare to bunker-down for the winter storm and have holiday celebrations, they may notice some sparse shelves at the grocery store. Rachel Blakeman with Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute says there are two primary contributors to that. One is the winter...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana

A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
INDIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

National Guard stands ready to help as winter storm nears Region

An estimated 150 members of the Indiana National Guard have been called in to assist state and local authorities in their response to the potentially severe winter storm predicted to move into the state Thursday. Operating under the guidance of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, citizen-soldiers will stand ready...
INDIANA STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

DoorDash suspends operations through Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — DoorDash has announced Thursday it has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across Michigan and Indiana. DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022:. Grand Rapids, MI. Kalamazoo, MI. Muskegon, MI. Traverse City,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many

Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

