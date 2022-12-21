Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens. Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years. This year, the company set a record...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
dchsparnassus.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in central Indiana
When you think of Christmas, one of the things that you are sure to think of are Christmas lights. How they twinkle in the snow, the different bright colors that they can come in, and how spectacular they look wrapped around a Christmas tree. Not only do these lights vary in color, but they also vary in how they are used. They can be wrapped around your house, illuminate your house from the inside, or flash colors to the beat of music. Another way they can be used, however, is with a Christmas light show.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
wbiw.com
Indiana’s Sweet Potato Casserole voted America’s 19th favorite Christmas tradition
INDIANA – The holidays are here and while we may all end up doing something similar on Christmas Day itself – exchanging gifts, toasting the season with eggnog, and eating too much food – it’s a fact that around the country, different states have their very own, diverse festive traditions.
KMBC.com
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
wfft.com
Sparse grocery store shelves ahead of stormy, holiday weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As Hoosiers prepare to bunker-down for the winter storm and have holiday celebrations, they may notice some sparse shelves at the grocery store. Rachel Blakeman with Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute says there are two primary contributors to that. One is the winter...
cbs4indy.com
SLIDESHOW: Empty shelves, soldiers on streets. Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s a look at the top 2022 scams, trends ahead of the new year
INDIANAPOLIS – As we near the end of the year, we’re learning 2022 was a big one for scammers. On average, Hoosiers lost $400. The Better Business Bureau tracks that data and watches the trends. Here are the top 5 scams of the year. Online Purchasing Scams. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
National Guard stands ready to help as winter storm nears Region
An estimated 150 members of the Indiana National Guard have been called in to assist state and local authorities in their response to the potentially severe winter storm predicted to move into the state Thursday. Operating under the guidance of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, citizen-soldiers will stand ready...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
DoorDash suspends operations through Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — DoorDash has announced Thursday it has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across Michigan and Indiana. DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022:. Grand Rapids, MI. Kalamazoo, MI. Muskegon, MI. Traverse City,...
WTHI
"If you can, please stay home" - Delaying your holiday travel plans is the safest option
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the winter storm moving through the area, officials say it's not safe to drive. "If you can, please stay home," Megan DeLucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation said. "I know it's the holiday season and a big holiday [travel] weekend, but we want you guys safe."
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Comments / 0