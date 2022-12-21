First responders train for active shooter scenario

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you were driving along RG Skinner Parkway on Wednesday morning, you may have noticed a heavy police presence at Atlantic Coast High School in E-Town.

It was all part of a training exercise to make sure first responders know how to react in an active shooter scenario.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Teams with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) joined this multi-agency effort with School Police at Duval County Public Schools (DCPS).

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, our Action News Jax crew saw multiple JSO vehicles and fire engines out here crowding the entrance of Atlantic Coast High School, with first responders practicing how to respond to patients, who were in reality volunteers acting as patients in this scenario.

There was also crime scene tape set up along the perimeter. DCPS Police Chief Greg Burton said this training was meant to feel as realistic as possible.

”This collaboration that you see here today, with all of our partners, makes our goal, our number one goal, which is keeping all of our children and staff safe,” Burton emphasized.

”A lot of work goes into, behind-the-scenes, to make these exercises happen so we can keep children safe,” added JFRD Chief Keith Powers.

”While we pray that we never have an active shooter incident in our city, it’s important that we test our tactical and technical readiness,” said JSO Sheriff TK Waters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]