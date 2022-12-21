Man gets 6 years for assaulting woman inside vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man with a criminal history will spend six years behind bars for assaulting a woman inside her vehicle in the Town of Eden, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, 44-year-old Jason Talley struck the victim in the face with a BB gun in October 2021. Following this, they say he drove her to a home in the Village of Falconer and forced her inside.

The two were located there, and the BB gun was found concealed in the ceiling of the home. The woman was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises to her face.

Following a four-day, non-jury trial, Talley was found guilty of second-degree assault this past October. The DA’s office says he was acquitted of the other counts in the indictment against him.

Talley was sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Wednesday. In addition to prison time, he will also spend five years under post-release supervision.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .