ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man gets 6 years for assaulting woman inside vehicle

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YG0Tr_0jqRwt4000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man with a criminal history will spend six years behind bars for assaulting a woman inside her vehicle in the Town of Eden, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, 44-year-old Jason Talley struck the victim in the face with a BB gun in October 2021. Following this, they say he drove her to a home in the Village of Falconer and forced her inside.

The two were located there, and the BB gun was found concealed in the ceiling of the home. The woman was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises to her face.

Following a four-day, non-jury trial, Talley was found guilty of second-degree assault this past October. The DA’s office says he was acquitted of the other counts in the indictment against him.

Talley was sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Wednesday. In addition to prison time, he will also spend five years under post-release supervision.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man

A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun

BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned for violating probation, possession of explosive devices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Monday before the State Supreme Court on a violation of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Dec. 13, probation officers say they were conducting a routine visit of Michael Meyers’ home on Hywood Drive where, allegedly, officers found eight homemade tubular improvised […]
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy