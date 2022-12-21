ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway expected to open Thursday

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsKNS_0jqRwrIY00

Jacksonville FL — Changes are coming to your drive through Jacksonville’s Southside right before the holiday travel rush. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to open the Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway mainline Thursday. That means if you use the East Beltway express lanes from Butler Boulevard south to State Road 9-B, you’ll be able to exit onto 9-B, or now you can choose to continue on the East Beltway past Philips Highway.

Hampton Ray with FDOT says this change is expected to be complete by the morning commute Thursday.

“Overnight they will remove the barricades, the signage will change”. Ray says.

Ray does say since getting off onto Philips Highway from the express lanes is a bit tricky, he is suggesting you not use the express lanes if you need to get off at Philips Highway from I-295 south.

“While you can make that movement to get over to Philips Highway, it might be a challenge”. Ray says.

If you use the express lanes and keep going on the East Beltway, your next exit option past Philips Highway is to get off onto I-95.

The express lanes are using time-of-day tolling, which means tolls will only be charged to your SunPass or transponder account during “peak” driving hours. FDOT has those hours as 6 AM – 10 AM and 3 PM – 7 PM Monday through Friday. The tolls are $0.50.

Outside of those hours, tolls are not collected and Ray says you can use the lanes, even if you don’t have a transponder like a SunPass.

During the upcoming holiday driving period, Ray says tolls will not be collected during the observed Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Those days are Monday, December 26th, and Monday, January 2nd.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Jacksonville (FL) Budgets $14M to Relocate Marine Fire Station and Dock

The Jacksonville (FL) Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project, JaxDailyRecord.com reported. The DIA board voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Plans in review for downtown two-way street conversion

In 2021, the City of Jacksonville entered into a $1.33 million contract with Jacksonville-based Prosser, Inc., for 2-Way Mobility & Safety professional engineering services.The goal of this project is to convert the existing roadway infrastructure on Forsyth and Adams Streets from one-way pairs to two-way roadways to create a more pedestrian-friendly, economically viable, and better-connected downtown street network.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two are dead after a crash in Clay County

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash in Clay County. Florida highway patrol troopers say their vehicle was traveling East on County Road 214 near Laredo Street. They crossed into the opposite lane during a curve, striking another vehicle in a head-on collision.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy