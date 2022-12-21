Read full article on original website
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Likely Won't Be a Prominent Option at Shortstop in 2023
He'll likely just provide some depth at the position.
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Astros Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend
Houston Astros superstar Kyle Tucker just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Samantha Scott.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Will Listen To Trade Offers For Core Player After Tumultuous Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are open to dealing outfielder Alex Verdugo in order to upgrade elsewhere if necessary.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip
The Indiana Pacers may be preparing to make a long-term deal with a player that has frequently come up in trade rumors. The Pacers have opened preliminary talks with center Myles Turner about a contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers have cap space to spare and can renegotiate Turner’s current... The post Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Report: MLB owners concerned about Cohen's big spending
Multiple MLB owners are worried after New York Mets owner Steve Cohen went on an unprecedented shopping spree in free agency this offseason, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Some owners are reportedly concerned they won't be able to compete for players and, inevitably, in games. Other...
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
Orioles trade INF Lewin Diaz to Braves for cash
The Orioles traded infielder Lewin Diaz to the Braves for cash on Thursday.
D-Backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays for Moreno, Gurriel
The Toronto Blue Jays announced they acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Varsho, 26, is coming off a breakout campaign during which he split time at catcher and outfield. He hit .235/.302/.443 with 27 homers...
Miracle Mets star continues giving back to hometown
NEW YORK -- The way Cleon Jones sees it, “it’s payback time” when it comes to helping people in his hometown of Africatown, Ala., a few miles from Mobile. It’s the same town he credits for helping him become a successful Major Leaguer with the Mets in the 1960s and '70s. It was neighbors in Africatown who gave him the equipment to play baseball as a kid. In fact, Jones’ first glove was given to him by a neighbor when he was 12 years old. Even at that age, Jones felt he was good enough to play professional baseball.
MLB Pipeline discusses which Braves prospects could break their Top 100
At this point, not so much. Winning and trading has a cost. Currently, Jared Shuster is the team’s No. 1 prospect, and while I haven’t really started working on the 2023 list yet, there’s a good chance he sticks in that position. The club’s first-round pick in 2020, Shuster looks very much like a future big league starter and after a season that saw him reach Triple-A, he could contribute in Atlanta next year. But he’s much more of a high floor than ceiling type who doesn’t really feel like a Top 100 guy to me. If he comes out next year in Triple-A and is dominant, I suppose he could be an addition, but there’s more of a back half of a rotation vibe to him.
NHL Friday player props: 3 shooters to target
It was another good night for our shot props as we went 2-1, putting us at 8-4 for the week. Let's look at three of my favorite plays for a busy Friday night and hope to keep the ball rolling. Seth Jones over 2.5 shots (-115) Jones is heating up....
Report: Harden considering Rockets return in free agency this summer
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is seriously considering a move back to the Houston Rockets this summer if he chooses not to sign a new deal with his current squad, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden spent eight-and-a-half seasons with the Rockets, and the community, lifestyle, and family in Houston...
Report: Payton building coaching staff, targets Fangio as DC
Former New Orleans Saints sideline boss Sean Payton is building an 'All-Star' coaching staff as he prepares for a potential return to the NFL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Payton is targeting former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as a possible defensive coordinator on his crew, Schefter adds. The...
