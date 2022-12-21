At this point, not so much. Winning and trading has a cost. Currently, Jared Shuster is the team’s No. 1 prospect, and while I haven’t really started working on the 2023 list yet, there’s a good chance he sticks in that position. The club’s first-round pick in 2020, Shuster looks very much like a future big league starter and after a season that saw him reach Triple-A, he could contribute in Atlanta next year. But he’s much more of a high floor than ceiling type who doesn’t really feel like a Top 100 guy to me. If he comes out next year in Triple-A and is dominant, I suppose he could be an addition, but there’s more of a back half of a rotation vibe to him.

