FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) questionable Monday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) active for Week 16's matchup against Kansas City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Brown (wrist/ankle) will play in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodwin will be available despite missing Thursday's practice with wrist and ankle injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City team allowing 30.4 FanDuel points to wide receivers, our models project Goodwin to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Texans place Nico Collins (foot) on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 season
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Collins' season is over after the Houston's wideout recently was placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury that forced him to miss two weeks. Expect Chris Moore to play an increased role at receiver going forward.
numberfire.com
Saturday Night Football Betting: Why Should You Back the Steelers Over the Raiders?
Thanks to the holiday weekend, the schedule is a bit quirky in the NFL. And as we are enjoying some much needed respite and family time, the marquee matchup on Christmas Eve is the nightcap. So fill up your cups with some well-spiked egg nog and get ready for a clash of sub-.500 teams fighting to stay alive in the playoffs.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) questionable for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance has missed the last week due to right Achilles soreness. However, he is now listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Denver's Chase Edmonds (ankle) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After a four game absence with a high ankle sprain, Edmonds is expected to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense giving up 20.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Edmonds to play backup role on Christmas.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
