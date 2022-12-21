ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (ankle) questionable Monday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) questionable for New Orleans Monday night

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance has missed the last week due to right Achilles soreness. However, he is now listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

