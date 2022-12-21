Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to legally protect nativity scenes days before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Along with the classic tree, nativity scenes are considered essential decorations for many Oklahomans at Christmas. State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) introduced a bill on Thursday that would legally protect nativity scene displays in Oklahoma on both public and private land. SB 74...
okcfox.com
75th Annual Red Andrews Christmas dinner gives holiday meals and gifts to 7,000 Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered for the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner, where around 7,000 Oklahomans were gifted with Christmas groceries, coats, and toys. The dinner has been a Christmas tradition since 1947, where Oklahomans come together for a community meal and gifts, but this year...
okcfox.com
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
Comments / 0